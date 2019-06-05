A woman who was involved in a car accident with Tracy Morgan claims she is ''traumatised'' by the incident.

Jocelyn Madulid's Honda SUV collided with the '30 Rock' star's new $2 million Bugatti in New York on Tuesday (04.06.19) and she felt ''scared'' when he banged on her window and started shouting following the crash.

She said: ''I was driving. I heard somebody hit me. I felt boom. He was yelling at me, I got scared.

''I didn't yell anything back. I just stayed in my car.''

The 61 year old, who was driving to work when the crash happened, admitted she is worried her insurance bill will go up because of the 'Saturday Night Live' star's expensive car.

She told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: ''I'm worried about that.''

And Jocelyn doesn't believe she was at fault for the collision.

She said: ''We are both turning right -- people are still crossing. So what happened is we're both turning right. But I know he hit me because I was already [turning]. I was there, he was the one who hit me!''

But the driver - whose own vehicle suffered minor damage - didn't recognise Tracy and couldn't understand why their crash had attracted so much attention at first.

She said: ''I was just curious. The people were taking pictures of him and the car.

''I asked the traffic officer, why people taking pictures and he said, 'You don't watch TV? That's a famous guy.'

''Then there was a double-decker bus and the tourist guide was saying: 'Oh, that's Tracy Morgan!' ''

The accident comes almost five years exactly since the 50-year-old star was involved in a fatal car crash on the New Jersey Turnpike which killed his friend James 'Jimmy' McNair and left him in a critical condition.

Tracy miraculously got through the ordeal but not without a fight as he spent eight days in a coma before waking up to learn he had gone blind - a condition that lasted six days - was suffering from a traumatic brain injury and had a broken leg.