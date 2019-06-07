Tracy Morgan has emotionally reflected on the fatal vehicle crash he was involved in five years ago.
Tracy Morgan misses James MacNair every day.
The '30 Rock' star and a group of friends were involved in a ''horrific'' car crash in 2014 that left his pal, who was nicknamed Jimmy Mac, dead and Tracy himself in a coma for two weeks with multiple injuries and on the fifth anniversary of the accident on Thursday (06.06.19), the 50-year-old comic emotionally reflected on the night.
He tweeted: ''Five years ago tonight, me and my friends, Jimmy Mac, Jeff @ARDIEFUQUA, @HarrisStanton, Ty & Joceleyn were in a horrific accident.
''There isn't a day that goes by that I don't miss my friend Jimmy Mac, who sadly lost his life that night. I love you Jimmy.(sic)''
The former 'Saturday Night Live' cast member - who has three sons with first wife Sabina and daughter Maven, five, with spouse Megan Wollover - went on to express his gratitude for his friends and family, as well as those who helped him back into work as he recovered from the accident.
He continued: ''I thank GOD for my family. I am eternally grateful for the love and support they give me. My wife, daughter, sons, and friends are what got me back on my feet. I live every day trying to do right by them and the most of this second chance.
''I am emotional right now so bear with me, but I also have to thank my professional family.
''The folks @TBSNetwork who got me back doing what I love to do best, entertaining people. MY YODA, Lorne Michaels. Going back to @NBCSNL was the first time I knew I would be okay.''
''Finally I have to thank my reps Steve Smooke, Matt Frost, Mark Landesman, Jessica Money, Ben Morelli, and Lewis Kay, who stand by me always. Love you all!! God Bless and please spread love and kindness to one another.''
The accident happened when a Walmart truck driver - who hadn't slept in more than 24 hours - ploughed his vehicle into a limo bus containing Tracy, James and their other friends in New Jersey.
Earlier this week, the actor was involved in another minor collision when his new sports car collided with another vehicle in New York City.
