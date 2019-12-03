Tracee Ellis Ross impressed with five different outfits as she hosted the Fashion Awards on Monday night (02.12.19).

The 'Black-ish' star showed she had every right to host the fashionable evening as she wowed with a series of different looks across the ceremony and on the red carpet.

Taking to the red carpet, Tracee wore a Loewe white handkerchief dress, which is taken from Jonathan Anderson's spring/summer 2020 collection, and accessorised with a stunning beaded collar.

It was then on to the show and Tracee opened in a multicoloured cape dress with bold floral prints, designed by Richard Quinn. The gown was completed with a neckline and cuffs embroidered with Swarovski crystals.

Her third outfit was the most bold of them all. Tracee opted for a black and green Erdem gown, complete with a matching wide-brimmed hat. Popular with the royals, the Erdem brand is owned by Canadian and Turkish fashion designer, Erdem Moralioglu.

For her final two outfits, the 47-year-old actress and entrepreneur - who is the daughter of legendary singer Diana Ross - ensured all her eyes were on her with two glittery ensembles - one silver, one red.

The first, made by Gucci, was a long-sleeve number, which featured a stunning plunging neckline whilst the second was a Simone Rocha outfit in a lovely blood red colour, which ballooned at the waist before cinching in around the thigh are to create an interesting silhouette.

Meanwhile, Tracee was incredibly excited to have the ''best seat at the party'' by hosting the event, which saw Naomi Campbell, Rihanna and Giorgio Armani pick up big prizes.

Speaking to Vogue magazine before she hosted the annual awards, she said: ''Hosting is like having the best seat at the party. I get to be at the centre of this room filled with some of my favourite designers, and first and foremost, I get to wear great clothes.''