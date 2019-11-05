Tracee Ellis Ross will host The Fashion Awards 2019.

The 47-year-old actress - who is the daughter of Motown legend Diana Ross and her ex-husband Robert Ellis Silberstein - will helm the annual celebration of models and celebrities and businesses and brands in the global fashion industry at the Royal Albert Hall in London on December 2.

The British Fashion Council (BFC) announced that the 'Black-ish' star is this year's host in a statement which read: ''Born from a legacy of style, Ross is known for her sartorial flair and taking fashion risks with ease and grace. Whether gracing the Emmys red carpet in couture, thanking her shopping habit for her oft-documented street style, or inviting her more than nine million followers on social media to make fun of her dad sneakers, Ross uses fashion as a mean of self-expression and communication. She not only loves fashion; she has fun with it.''

This year's event will see Adesuwa Aighewi, Adut Akech, Adwoa Aboah, Kaia Gerber and Winnie Harlow compete for the Model of the Year prize, whilst Bottega Veneta, Gucci, Jacquemus, Loewe, and Prada have all been nominated in the Brand of the Year category.

Gucci's Alessandro Michele, Bottega Veneta's Daniel Lee, JW Anderson and Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson, Dior Men's Kim Jones and Prada's Miuccia Prada are all in the running for Designer of the Year.

Supermodel Naomi Campbell will be honoured with the Fashion Icon Award in recognition of her four decades at the top of the industry.

The Fashion Awards is the main fundraiser for the BFC charities who aim to support the future of creative talent with educational programmes and scholarships, as well as financial and mentoring awards for emerging talent.