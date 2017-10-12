Tracee Ellis Ross has stolen ''a lot'' of her mother Diana Ross' clothes over the years.

The 44-year-old actress has admitted her and her 73-year-old parent have always worn ''very similar sizes'', which is why she has borrowed a large amount of garments from the 'I'm Coming Out' music legend's wardrobe ever since she was a teenager.

Speaking to PEOPLE, the 'Black-ish' star said: ''I steal a lot out of her closet and have since I was in high school. Sadly for her, we've worn very similar sizes since I was in my teens. So I've been stealing stuff, including advice and a way of being from her for years.''

And the brunette beauty has revealed she has had the same fashion and beauty sense since she was in secondary school, which sees her opt for high waisted products and a statement red lipstick.

She explained: ''I've been dressing the same way since I was in high school. I've always loved a high-waisted jean, a high-waisted pant, a high-waisted skirt and I'm still doing that.

''I've been wearing M.A.C Ruby Woo lipstick since I was in high school,''

Although Tracee feels ''comfortable'' in her skin, she has admitted she suddenly feels very ''self conscious'' when she attends a red carpet event.

She explained: ''I'm comfortable in my skin, but red carpets [are] bizarre. I still get very self-conscious. I honestly need the help. When it's me, for my life, I dress myself. But when I'm working, that's not something I can handle and when you're dressing for red carpet and pulling clothes -- it's just not possible.''

Tracee has collaborated with JCPenney on a collection, which will hit stores on November 12, and the star has created the line because she believes everyone should have ''access to style'' and ''beautiful things''.

Speaking about the inspiration behind her latest line, she said: ''One of the things I feel really strongly about is that everyone should have access to style, everyone should have access to beautiful things, everybody and all walks of life. So what I did was create a collection, but it's more of a wardrobe. They're all pieces that are not items that you'll buy once and think, 'Oh god, what am I going to do with that next year?'

''It all kind of was based around how I dress and how I pull myself together which has a lot to do with ease and comfort and feeling empowered and also joyful in my clothing. So there's a lot of colour and sparkle and joy and pattern in everything.''