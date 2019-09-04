Tracee Ellis Ross is launching a hair care brand for naturally curly hair.

The 46-year-old 'Black-ish' star has been working on PATTERN Beauty for a decade, and finally announced the launch of the new collection - which caters specifically for those with curly, coily, and tight-textured hair - in an Instagram post on Tuesday (03.09.19).

She wrote: ''Thrilled to introduce PATTERN // my new hair care brand specifically for curly, coily, and tight textured hair.

''@patternbeauty is the result of 20 years of dreaming, 10 years in the making (I wrote my first brand pitch in 2008, right when girlfriends finished ) and 2 years of working with chemists. I'm so excited to share this with y'all.

''@patternbeauty is here to empower and nourish curly, coily and tight-textured hair. 3b to 4c. The formulas are unique and packed with luscious & safe ingredients-trust me I know, because my panel and I tried 74 different samples to get these 7 formulas for phase one.

''@patternbeauty is for those of us who need more than a quarter size of product. large conditioner sizes that actually fulfill the unmet needs of our community. accessible pricing because everyone should have access to their most beautiful hair in their own shower, and gorgeous packaging that conjures the legacy of our history and makes us all feel like the royalty that we are.

''I'm excited for PATTERN to join the natural hair movement, and to celebrate our hair for what it is: beautiful! The line will be available on patternbeauty.com this Monday, September 9 at 9am ET!!!! #RockYourPattern (sic)''

The new hair products range will include two serums, three conditioners of varying strengths, a leave-in conditioner, shampoo, a shower brush, hair clip and a microfiber towel.

PATTERN Beauty will officially launch on Monday (09.09.19), when products will be available at patternbeauty.com, with prices ranging from $9 to $42.