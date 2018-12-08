Trace Cyrus has gotten engaged to his girlfriend Taylor Sanders after less than a year of dating.
Trace Cyrus is engaged again.
The 29-year-old singer - Miley Cyrus' eldest brother - has popped the question to Taylor Sanders.
Sharing a video of his emotional wife after he'd got down on one knee, he wrote on Instagram: ''Well... it's official! SHE SAID YES!.
''We're getting married! I will love you FOREVER!!! (sic)''
In another clip of Taylor showing off her dazzling diamond ring, the Metro Station star added: ''Alright, it's not a secret anymore. We're engaged! I love you.
''I still can't believe @taylorlaurensanders is about to be my wife! You're me best friend boo.''
The pair have been dating since February, and often use social media to share their musical adventures together.
Taylor added to her own profile:
''I can't believe I get to marry my bestest friend. We've been inseparable since day one and now it gets to be that way forever. Ilove you so much @tracecyrus and you mean the world to me and I've been waiting on you forever! You're my dream man and AHHHHHH I still can't believe it. You're amaxing. I can't wait to make babies with you...''
Trace - who previously dated Demi Lovato - was engaged to Disney Channel star Brenda Song from 2011 to 2012.
Trace's engagement comes hot off the heels of his younger sibling Braison, 24, popping the question to Stella McBride.
He wrote on the photo-sharing app: ''She said yes. ''My life has changed in so many amazing ways this year but the most amazing has been meeting and falling in love with you. I love you with all my heart and I cannot wait to marry you @stylesofstella.''
