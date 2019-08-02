Tove Lo's new album will be filled with songs about being a ''vulnerable weirdo''.

The 31-year-old Swedish singer/songwriter will drop her new record 'Sunshine Kitty' on September 20th and she has promised fans that they are in for a treat.

She wrote on Instagram: ''#sunshinekitty will finally be out in the world on september 20th! you can pre-order and pre-save it now (link in bio). It's filled with songs about naive love, teen crushes, future fears and being a vulnerable weirdo. I'm so proud of this album, and so grateful to everyone involved!! COUNTING DOWN (sic).''

The star - whose full name is Ebba Tove Elsa Nilsson - recently revealed that the title of her upcoming record was a play on ''pussy power'' and was inspired by a joke on TV show 'Girls' where Lena Dunham's character admires Hannah Horvath admires Shailene Woodley's glow.

The episode explains: ''Shaliene Woodley likes to go to a private area, open her vagina, and let the sun in. And that's how she gets her glow. So when she goes to, like, the 'Insurgent' premiere, that's not makeup. That's sun in her pussy.''

Tove told Billboard: ''I feel like it's a kind of happy way of using that word. I just thought that was amazing, and it made me feel good and happy.''

She also revealed that the animated lynx character - which can be seen in the lyric video for 'Glad He's Gone' - will feature in the artwork for the record.

She said: ''Lo means lynx in Swedish, which is kind of my spirit animal. That will be a big part of the visual aspect of it, and it's really cute.''