Tove Lo insists a lot of pop stars ''pretend'' they don't take drugs.

The Swedish singer has been honest about her behaviour on all three of her albums to date, but she has insisted she isn't the only one taking drugs, even if others don't admit it.

She told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''It's not all I sing about, but people choose to listen to that.

''Is it because most pop girls pretend that they don't do anything bad, ever? If someone asks me a question I will answer it honestly, and people are so used to a public person lying.

''I still love going to raves and having escape nights. People still do it, man. It's just more contained.''

The 'Glad He's Gone' singer - who will release her fourth album 'Sunshine Kitty' this year - is excited to release what will be her most positive record to date.

She added: ''It's very much a happier album - the tone is sunnier, maybe from living in LA for a few years now - but it's also about being OK needing people.

''I've always been very independent and like, 'I don't need anyone, I can live my life, I've got this'. I went through this really bad break-up.

''I had to really reach out to my friends and family and be like, 'I need you'. I think this is the aftermath of that, in a good way. It's the acceptance of being vulnerable, instead of being scared of it.''

Meanwhile Tove, 31, recently revealed that although she's ''found the person'' she wants to spend the rest of her life with, she feels she and her boyfriend of two years, who she won't name, are ''children themselves'' and too immature to get married and start a family.

She explained: ''I'm not ready to settle down. I guess I've found the person, and he is the same age as me, but I feel we are children ourselves so we just can't.

''Half of my friends have babies and mortgages and the other half are too drunk to find their phones and that's kind of my friend group right now.''