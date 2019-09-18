Tove Lo struggled being in the spotlight for many years.

The Swedish pop star has opened up about how difficult she found it adapting to being an artist rather than just a songwriter and the pressure that comes with people having ''opinions'' on her every move.

In 2015, the 'Habits' hitmaker underwent serious vocal cord surgery and admitted it was a worrying period.

In an interview with The Independent newspaper, she admitted: ''I didn't feel at home in the life of being an artist.

''Being a person in the public eye, and being a person that someone has opinions about in general.

''Getting used to being away from my family and my friends and them being used to it, and being worried about my voice.''

Tove has been dubbed the ''saddest girl in Sweden'' in the past, but on her upcoming album 'Sunshine Kitty', she realised she had penned songs form a much more ''calmer and happier place''.

And whilst there is some ''sadness'' on there, the 31-year-old singer has learnt that she doesn't need to be ''unhappy to make good songs''.

She explained: ''When I listen to it, I notice there's still quite a lot of sadness there as well.

''But I think I felt that way because I was writing it from a calmer and happier place.

''I remember I was kind of like, 'How do you write when you're just in a good space?'

''Like what do you grab your inspiration from?

''But it was cool to see that I don't need to be in chaos to write, and that I don't need to be unhappy to make good songs.

''I've always been quite vulnerable in my songs but I think the difference is there's an acceptance now or like a love for being vulnerable instead of being angry about being vulnerable.''