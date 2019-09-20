Tove Lo collaborated with Kylie Minogue after she told her she would ''love'' to work with her.

The Swedish pop star met the 51-year-old Australian music legend last year, and she said then she was keen for them to record a duet together, but the 'Habits' hitmaker wanted to make sure she wrote a song that was 100 per cent Kylie's ''vibe'' and would suit her ''sexy, sweet voice''.

The 'Love At First Sight' hitmaker ended providing ''some really cool melodies'' on 'Really Don't Like U', which features on Tove's upcoming LP 'Sunshine Kitty'.

In an interview with The Sun newspaper, Tove recalled: ''I met her once in 2018 and she was like, 'Actually, I would love to work with you.'

''I made a note of, 'OK, next record.'

''It was also about having a song where I felt I could reach out and it would be her vibe.

''That song needs to have a sexy, sweet voice on it.

''I wanted to have an icon on this album.

She added some really cool melodies and she is so lovely and cool and sweet.

''I could talk about her for two hours.''

Meanwhile, the 31-year-old star revealed the name of her album - the follow-up to 2017's 'Blue Lips' - was inspired by Lena Dunham's TV series 'Girls' and a line she says about a character ''soaking up the sun through the source of life (her vagina)''.

She said: ''It came to me when Lena Dunham was talking about someone in a 'Girls' episode who would lie out to let her vagina soak up the power of the sun.

''She was like, 'That is not moisturiser, that is sun in her p****.

''I love that idea of soaking up the sun through the source of life.

''So yeah, I was like, 'That's the name.'''