Toto have announced a 40th anniversary tour for 2018.

The American rock band - most known for their 1982 hit 'Africa' - will embark on 'The 40 Trips Around The Sun Tour', which will begin in February 2018 in Europe.

The tour will be the band's most extensive run in years to mark the milestone.

Fans of the group - comprised of Steve Lukather, David Paich, Steve Porcaro and Joseph Williams - will also be able to get their hands on a new Greatest Hits package, which is being released through Legacy Recordings.

The album will feature brand new previously unreleased music alongside newly remastered classic tracks worked on by Elliot Scheiner and Gavin Lurssen and his team.

Toto Guitarist Steve, 59, said: ''Myself, David, Steve and Joseph are humbled and thrilled at the long lasting success of the band.

''This 40th Anniversary tour is going to be a special one for us and all of the fans that come out. On top of all that, it's really exciting to be working with Sony Music again. We've spent a lot of time this year working on new music and re-mastering the older tracks.''

Between the four of them, the members of Toto can be heard on an astonishing 5000 albums that together amass a sales history of a half a billion albums. Amongst these recordings, NARAS -The Recording Academy - applauded the performances with more than 200 Grammy nominations.

More shows will be announced shortly, Tickets on sale Tuesday 20 June 2017 at 9am from LiveNation.co.uk.