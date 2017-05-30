Tory Burch wants her new store to feel like ''someone's living room''.

The 50-year-old fashion designer unveiled her second London flagship shop for her eponymous brand earlier this week, and the blonde-haired beauty has revealed she wanted the Regent Street site to feel like a relaxed area in someone's home where her customers can ''hang out''.

Speaking about her latest venture to Vogue.co.uk, the creative mastermind - who set up her namesake label in 2004 - said: ''Online traffic is way down, so how do you make the store experience interesting and enjoyable?''

''We want it to feel as if you're walking into someone's living room where you can hang out and have a drink''.

While the mogul has admitted she has a hectic work schedule, she has revealed her children Henry and Nick, both 20, as well as 16-year-old son Sawyer are her main priority and come before ''everything'', including her career.

Speaking about motherhood, she said: ''The thing I'm best at is being a mum. I put my boys before everything.''

Although Tory puts parenting ahead of her other commitments she has admitted family is the ''culture'' of her brand.

She said: ''Family is the culture of our company, I want people to be able to go to a lacrosse game or a doctor's appointment if they need to. As long as the work gets done, it's fine. Otherwise women won't be able to work.

''A lot of environments don't promote being a mum and working so we're trying to change that and be role models to other companies.

''It's harder for women to get along, there's a lot of sexism out in the world. If we can be a support system to get women to be the best advocates for themselves, then that's great.''