Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott feel like their relationship was reborn when they became parents to their fifth child last month.

The couple already have Liam, 10, Stella, eight, Hattie, five, and Finn, four, together but think it was little Beau - who was born six weeks ago - that has given their marriage a new lease of life, despite years of counselling, after they hit a bumpy patch three years ago when the actor had an affair behind the blonde beauty's back.

Tori told People: ''We worked on everything. The relationship as we knew it died. We had to bury that and start new. Rebuilding our marriage took time. And now, having a new baby, it makes sense. It's like a new baby in a new relationship.''

The couple's marital woes played out on Tori's reality TV show 'True Tori' which prompted a barrage of messages from fans telling her to leave her cheating spouse.

But the 43-year-old star has admitted she ''never for a moment'' wanted their marriage to end - even though she was being prompted by friends to divorce him.

She explained: ''Everyone was saying, 'Divorce him! Why is she staying with him? That is weak,' But my gut instincts just shut it all out, and I said, 'I love this man. If there is a way to work it out, I want to try to do that.' ''

Dean - who also has 18-year-old son Jack from a previous relationship - also agreed to do a stint in rehab in a bid to treat his sex addiction as well as attend counselling.

The couple - who got married in 2006 and renewed their vows in 2010 - announced they were expecting their fifth child in October and admitted it was a ''surprise.''

Tori said at the time: ''It was a total surprise. But we always wanted a big family. I'm really excited. This baby happened at the best time.

''Nothing is ever perfect, but I'm so madly in love with my husband and with our kids. The idea of adding to that is such a blessing.''