Tori Spelling's husband Dean McDermott has been hospitalised with pneumonia.

The 52-year-old actor shared a photo of himself from hospital on Monday (01.07.19) where he was hooked up to tubes and monitors as a result of suffering from the infection - in which the air sacs in one or both lungs become inflamed - as well as ''possibly meningitis''.

Dean - who has five children, Liam, 12, Stella, 11, Hattie, seven, Finn, six, and Beau, two, with Tori - captioned the image: ''So this happened last night. I got admitted to hospital with pneumonia, possibly meningitis. I've never been so sick in my life!!!! Thumbs up and spirits up though. And don't forget to listen to @daddyissuesshow this morning at 9am. @theperezhilton is our guest. #sickasadog #aintnothang#thistoshallpass #blipontheradar (sic)''

The post comes just days after the 'Chopped Canada' star shared a video of himself in bed at home after he was left battling a high fever.

He wrote at the time: ''I'm so BUMMED!!! I've been laid out for 2 days because I threw my back out. Now I got hit with a fever of 102. I feel like a big pile o [poo]!!!

''How'd I get the 102 fever?? Courtesy of [my son] Finn McDermott. Needless to say it ruined the family's plans to fly to Vancouver today. (sic)''

Dean then added he was becoming a ''crusty old man'', after admitting he'd thrown his back out whilst simply picking up a towel to dry his face.

He captioned the video: I get really p***ed off when I can't do things and move the way I want. And I'm already ornery as it is!! What's the lamest way you've injured yourself?? Please share. I need a laugh. #sick #backsout #injury #fever #grumpy #crustyoldman #ornery #blah #ivethrownmybackoutandicantgetup. (sic)''