Tori Spelling regrets plucking her eyebrows ''so thin'' when she was younger.

The 44-year-old actress wished she had never followed the nineties trend and trimmed her facial feature too much because she has found it hard to grow her eyebrows back since.

Speaking to E! news about the beauty blunder, the 'Beverly Hills, 90210' star said: ''I shouldn't have plucked my eyebrows so thin in the '90s. It was a big deal in the '90s! No one ever told me the brow would be back, and now the brow is back. It's something that when you pluck it's really hard to get back.

''I wish I'd never plucked my eyebrows. We all did it on 90210. Jennie [Garth] and I both look back and we're like, 'Oh my God. We plucked our eyebrows.'''

Tori has admitted her decision to hack away at the straw hairs on her eyebrows was because she was ''obsessed'' with fellow actress Drew Barrymore who also had the small feature.

She explained: ''In the '90s I was obsessed with Drew Barrymore movies. She had the thin ones and it was totally cool.''

But the Beauty Box by Tori founder has created a product in her eponymous cosmetics line to help create the illusion of fuller and thicker brows.

She said: ''Luckily, we have a product for that.''

Meanwhile, the California-born star believes her and her husband Dean McDermott have a close bond with their daughters Stella, nine, and Hattie, five, as well as sons Liam, 10, Finn, four, and five-month-old Beau.

Speaking previously, she said: ''I think we just bond on such a level with kids. With communication and making ourselves aware not to forget ourselves and each other in the chaos. I think that is super important. After they go to bed, we are so exhausted, just have like a snuggle together and recap from the day,' she revealed.''