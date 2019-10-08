Tori Spelling developed a ''whole new respect'' for her stepson when he came out as gay.

The 46-year-old actress shared a touching tribute to Jack McDermott - her husband Dean McDermott's son with ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace - to mark his 21st birthday on Monday (07.10.19) and recalled how they had got along from the moment they met almost 15 years ago.

She shared a photo of them together on Instagram and wrote: ''Ok I'm gonna embarrass you for a second @thejackmonty I've known this guy since he was almost 7. I loved when we met bc he had no idea who I was. And, I don't mean tori spelling,but the woman his dad was dating.

''He was going thru so much and his mom and dad were trying their best to navigate a very difficult situation for a boy his age. Divorce.

''When we met we bonded over dogs, his rabbit DIY school project, tag, hide and seek, and video games. He called me Teri. And I didn't correct him bc I loved that he had his own perception of me.

''This little boy grew. And, I remember helping him with his homework and reading Charlotte's Web, dressing up his hamsters in DIY Halloween costumes, and playing Polly Pockets at the pool while other boys his age teased and we ignored them and laughed and played and had so much fun they eventually asked to join.

''I remember his feet growing and eventually we could share the same shoes (not now he wears a 14 ha ha!). And, I then remember the years as I watched this young boy grow to be a pre teen and a teen and try to figure out his role in our blended family.''

Tori - who has Liam, 12, Stella, 11, Hattie, seven, Finn, also seven, and two-year-old Beau with Dean - went on to describe the ''years of awkwardness'' when Jack was a teenager where they both became ''quiet'' before he came out and her pride in him and his confidence grew even further.

She wrote: ''Then came years of awkwardness. He was quiet. I was quiet. It was new to me and I never wanted to push my role in his life. I've loved him since he was that little boy that called me Teri and played Polly Pockets with me.

''And, then he came out. I was so proud of his confidence. He was who he was and he was proud of it. And, then we bonded again. We found each other on a new level with a whole new respect for each other.''

The 'BH90210' star ended her message with praise for her ''smart, funny, unique'' stepson.

She concluded: ''He's 21 today. I'm so proud of the amazing human he is. He is so smart, kind, funny, unique, sweet, confident, and driven. His scream, smile, and laugh are contagious and his style is fierce. He makes no apologies for who he is. And who he uniquely is ... Is Jack Montgomery McDermott.

''Someone who is an inspiration. Someone who has overcome many challenges thru out his young life and comes out on top no matter what. You are a fighter and a beautiful human @thejackmonty .

''PS- I know we both hate emotions so I'll stop now. Happy 21st Birthday! I Love you Jacky Boy. Xoxo(sic)''