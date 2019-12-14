Tori Spelling isn't ''great with money.''

The 46-year-old actress has admitted she's never been very good at managing her cash because she's had a business manager since the age of 18 who handled the financial side of her life, but she's desperate to learn so she can teach her kids.

Speaking in the latest episode of 'Tori Tried and True', obtained by PEOPLE.com, Tori said: ''I am not great with money, and I know a lot of people read a lot of stuff about my financial things going on. I had a business manager since I was 18 years old, so I never handled any of my money. Everything, everything, went to them, so unfortunately, I never quite learned about money.

''Now raising kids of my own, I'm like, that is so important. And because I've never been good with money, I wasn't ever taught to deal with money properly, that's something that's really important for me to do as I'm learning myself now in my 40s. I really want my kids to know that before they move out on their own.''

And money wasn't the only thing Tori wasn't taught when she was younger as she's also never had to use the washing machine until she went away to film 'BH90210' and didn't have her husband Dean McDermott - with whom she has kids Liam, 12, Stella, 11, Hattie and Finn, seven, and Beau, two - on hand to help.

She explained: ''It's so true. And I'm only admitting that because my husband [Dean McDermott] is really great at doing laundry. He's so domestic. His mom taught him how to cook, do laundry and clean. While I was in Vancouver filming 'BH90210', I wasn't with my family so I had to do my own laundry. And actually Stella [her 11-year-old daughter] came to visit me and she taught me how to do laundry. I fell in love with it and became obsessed with it.''

Meanwhile, Tori would love to be pregnant again because she feels at her best when she's with child - although she has no plans to have anymore kids.

She said: ''I feel better when I'm pregnant.

''I get migraines a lot ... When I'm pregnant I have so much energy, no migraines, I feel great all the time and I've got to tell you, there's nothing like that feeling of always having someone with you. It's like you're getting warm hug 24/7.

''People treat pregnant women better. If I could be pregnant over and over and over again I would keep doing it because I just love it.''