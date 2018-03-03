Tori Spelling is in ''a tough place'' at the moment.

The star was reported to be having serious troubles after police were called to the Woodland Hills home she shares with her husband Dean McDermott last week.

According to the dispatch message -obtained by 'Entertainment Tonight' - authorities responded to a ''female mental illness'' call at the house and insiders believe Tori is going through some difficulties right now.

A source told PEOPLE: ''The last year has been really tough on Tori. She has a ton of pressure and stress, with the kids, work and her marriage.

''[She] internalises a lot of her anxiety and she knows it's not healthy for her. Of course, she's going to get to a breaking point eventually. Tori and Dean have their ups and downs but they love each other and family is most important to both of them.''

Officer Drake Madison told PEOPLE the situation was a ''domestic incident'' and that ''no crime'' was committed.

The 'Beverly Hills 90210' star - who has 10-year-old Liam, nine-year-old Stella, six-year-old Hattie, five-year-old Finn and 12-month-old Beau with Dean - is reportedly dealing with mounting pressure at the moment.

In 2016, Tori was sued by American Express for $87,000 in credit card debt, after having already faced a lawsuit for an unpaid $38,000 bill from the credit card company - which she was ordered to pay in full along with $855 in court fees - earlier that year, and sources claim the pressure of her debts have taken its toll on the star.

An insider told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''There are several things that led up to this, and she really couldn't take the pressure any longer. Tori tries to be the best mom she can be, but with five children and terrible financial issues, her marriage has suffered tremendously.

''The burden has landed on Tori. [Her mother] Candy allowed them to borrow [money] and [Tori] is in no place at the moment to pay her mother back.

''[She is] so overwhelmed. She spent weeks at home alone with her family. She has not been active on her social media and also stopped talking to almost all her friends.''

However, Tori made a return to Instagram on Friday (02.03.18) to celebrate Beau's first birthday.

She did not make reference to the incident at her home but posted a sweet video of Beau and wrote: ''#BeauBeau1 Happy 1st Birthday! Did he just say Beau or Birthday? Ha ha... Daddy @imdeanmcdermott and I Love You SO much!! (sic).''