Tori Spelling hired a unicorn for her daughter's ninth birthday party.

The former 'Beverly Hills 90210' actress and her husband Dean McDermott threw their little girl a lavish bash and splashed out on a white horse wearing a faux horn as well as face painting, pony rides, piñatas and a large unicorn-themed donut cake for Stella's big day.

Tori shared a picture of Stella's colourful cake on Instagram ahead of the big day and revealed: ''#fb to last Friday when Stella turned 9! @spudnutsdonuts paired two of her fave things in life... Unicorns and donuts Creating the ultimate giant double decker magical donut creation! But that was just the kickoff. We've been in unicorn party planning mode for her upcoming party. The countdown is on! (sic)''

Other guests included Tori's 90210 co-star Jennie Garth, her mother Candy Spelling and brother Randy.

The 44-year-old actress married Dermot, 50, in 2006 and the couple also have kids kids Liam, 10, Hattie, five, Finn, four, and three-month-old Beau and Tori recently said she ''can't cope'' when her house is too quiet.

She said: ''The only time I put my hands up and say, 'I can't cope' is when it's too quiet.

''I grew up with just my brother in a very loving but quiet, structured home.

''I would look at other people and think, 'I wish I had a big family'. I would long for it.

''But now I've created my own. We have our own in-built parties and playdates.''

And Tori admitted her kids were so excited when she was due to give birth to Beau and immediately bonded with the tot.

She added: ''My youngest, Finn, was so excited during the pregnancy he'd kiss my belly every day.

''And then when my husband put the baby in his arms for the first time, he was awestruck. He's such a dude - he walks by now and says, 'Hey baby bro'.''