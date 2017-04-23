Tori Spelling ''can't cope'' when her house is too quiet.

The former 'Beverly Hills 90210' actress - who has kids Liam, 10, Stella, eight, Hattie, five, Finn, four, and Beau, six weeks, with her husband Dean McDermott - loves the chaos of having a large brood and feels a bit nervous when things are peaceful.

She said: ''The only time I put my hands up and say, 'I can't cope' is when it's too quiet.

''I grew up with just my brother in a very loving but quiet, structured home.

''I would look at other people and think, 'I wish I had a big family'. I would long for it.

''But now I've created my own. We have our own in-built parties and playdates.''

Tori's older children were all at Cedars-Sinai hospital to greet their new baby brother and the actress was delighted they immediately bonded with the tot.

She told Britain's HELLO! magazine: ''My youngest, Finn, was so excited during the pregnancy he'd kiss my belly every day.

''And then when my husband put the baby in his arms for the first time, he was awestruck. He's such a dude - he walks by now and says, 'Hey baby bro'.

''And the girls love him. Stella is a little mommy, she changes him and picks out the clothes he's going to wear every day.''

As for Beau, Tori, 43, is relieved he has proven to be such an easy baby so far.

She joked: ''I think he was reading the baby manual in the womb. He's done his homework. He eats, he poops, he sleeps.''