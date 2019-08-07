Tori Spelling and her mother have a ''really good'' relationship again.

The 46-year-old actress was estranged from Candi Spelling for several years but they have recently taken steps to repair their fractured bond and are back on close terms.

Asked about her relationship with her mom by a fan on 'Watch What Happens Live', Tori said: ''It's good, really good right now.''

And the 'Beverly Hills, 90210' star - who has children Liam, 12, Stella, 11, Hattie, seven, Finn, six, and two-year-old Beau with husband Dean McDermott - is pleased her kids have enjoyed spending time with their grandmother, in particular in her ''manor in the sky''.

She said: ''My kids, the first time they saw it, they were like, 'Grandma lives in a hotel!' Yeah, it's huge.''

Over 10 years ago, Candy admitted her estrangement from Tori was one of the reasons why she was selling the five-acre mansion she once shared with late husband Aaron Spelling in order to move into a $47 million apartment.

However, she made sure the 17,000-square foot condo had a playroom in the hope her grandchildren would visit one day.

She said at the time: Someday my grandchildren will know who I am because of the trust funds I've set up, but I would like to be part of their lives now.

''I would have loved to have built that playhouse for them.''

Around the same time, Tori dismissed suggestions of a ''feud'', and invited her mother to reach out to see her grandchildren.

She said: ''It's not like we're not talking, we just haven't talked. I love my mother. I've always loved her no doubt she loves me. There's no feud. We simply never meshed.

''I, in no way, cut her off. She is welcome to make the effort if she wants to be present in their lives. She knows how to reach me, she knows where we live. If she would love to see her grandchildren, she should really make an effort to reach out and see them.''