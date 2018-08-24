Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott have started marriage counselling.

The 46-year-old reality TV star's relationship has been the hot topic of conversation since the police were called to the Woodland Hills home she shares with her husband Dean, with whom she has kids Liam, 11, Stella, 10, Hattie, six, Finn, five, and Beau, 16 months, following a ''domestic'' but ''non violent'' incident a few months ago.

But the couple - who got married in 2006 - are determined to make things work between them for their children so have reportedly started therapy together.

A source told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''Tori and Dean are very much in love and have dedicated themselves to improving their marriage. They built a family together and plan on raising their kids as a team. They realised things got completely out of hand when their blowout fights became very public. As painful as that period has been in their life, it was also very eye-opening for them.''

Back in March, Dean reportedly called the police on Tori because he was convinced she was suffering from a ''mental illness'' and was concerned about her well-being.

An insider said at the time: ''Tori and Dean see Tori's experience as a nervous breakthrough rather than a nervous breakdown, because it led them back to the right path and a healthier life together.

''They both looked at what they were giving up by losing one another, and were willing and ready to do what it takes to make their relationship work.

''They realised that most of their stress stemmed from their money issues. They're now working closely with an accountant to help fix their financial situation.

''They've since made some big changes. Their family dynamic is completely differenT. Tori loves Dean and wants him to have success. She also wants her mother to be happy. She's relied on her mother for help and her mother has always felt Dean needed to contribute. So this is truly a win-win situation.''