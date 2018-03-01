Tori Spelling is believed to have suffered a mental breakdown after police were called to her Woodland Hills home on Thursday (01.03.18).

Los Angeles Police Department have confirmed they responded to a disturbance call at the home of the 44-year-old actress on Thursday morning.

Whilst the exact cause of the disturbance is not yet known, according to the dispatch message - which was obtained by 'Entertainment Tonight' - authorities responded to a ''female mental illness'' call at the house.

TMZ also reports that one eyewitness spotted the 'Beverly Hills 90210' star - who has 10-year-old Liam, nine-year-old Stella, six-year-old Hattie, five-year-old Finn and 11-month-old Beau with her husband Dean McDermott - having what appeared to be a ''nervous breakdown''.

At the time of writing, the outcome of the police dispatch is not known, but sources have now claimed the alleged incident was a result of mounting pressure on the actress.

In 2016, Tori was sued by American Express for $87,000 in credit card debt, after having already faced a lawsuit for an unpaid $38,000 bill from the credit card company - which she was ordered to pay in full along with $855 in court fees - earlier that year, and sources claim the pressure of her debts have taken its toll on the star.

An insider told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''There are several things that led up to this, and she really couldn't take the pressure any longe. Tori tries to be the best mom she can be, but with five children and terrible financial issues, her marriage has suffered tremendously.

''The burden has landed on Tori. [Her mother] Candy allowed them to borrow [money] and [Tori] is in no place at the moment to pay her mother back.

''[She is] so overwhelmed. She spent weeks at home alone with her family. She has not been active on her social media and also stopped talking to almost all her friends.''