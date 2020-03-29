Tori Kelly wouldn't rule out the chance to return to 'American Idol' as a judge if she was offered the job.
Tori Kelly thinks it would be ''fun'' to be a judge on 'American Idol'.
The 27-year-old singer was a semi-finalist on the US talent show in 2010, and in 2015, she even became a Team Advisor for Maroon 5's Adam Levine on 'The Voice'.
Tori says that whilst she'd love to follow in the footsteps of Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan - the current judges - she would find it challenging having to give feedback to the hopefuls and sending acts home on the show.
She exclusively told BANG Showbiz when asked if it's a role she'd like to try out: ''I haven't really thought about it.
''It would have to be the right timing and stuff with the other things.
''But that could be fun, I might do that if that opportunity came up.
''I think I would have a hard time though, I wouldn't want to be mean to anyone. I might not be a good judge.''
Meanwhile, Tori revealed that her next album will ''reflect'' how ''in love'' she is with husband André Murillo.
The US star - who tied the knot with the basketball player in 2018 - said: ''I think where I am at in life, I am happier, married and in love and I want my music to reflect that.
''I am excited for what I've got coming next.
''A new sound for me that I haven't touched on before.''
The 'Should've Been Me' singer also opened up about how she found her confidence whilst writing her most ''vulnerable'' record, 2019's 'Inspired By True Events'.
She said: ''When I was writing the songs there was a lot of vulnerability and a lot of hurt as well.
''I think as I sing the songs more and more, through the vulnerability I've found confidence, because being vulnerable can be a beautiful thing.''
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
A feminist folk trio we can get behind.
For the opening night of his latest UK tour Frank Turner packed out Leas Cliff Hall for his first gig in Folkestone, playing a solo tour with no...
The Winter Gardens saw Blossoms in the Spring as the band brought their 2020 tour to the seaside to promote their third album, 'Foolish Loving...
You'd be surprised at how few women get to headline rock and metal festivals.
What's new in the music world this week?
The Long Goodbye is the scariest thing you'll watch this year.
The quality of the animation in this musical comedy may not be up to Pixar...