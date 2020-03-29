Tori Kelly thinks it would be ''fun'' to be a judge on 'American Idol'.

The 27-year-old singer was a semi-finalist on the US talent show in 2010, and in 2015, she even became a Team Advisor for Maroon 5's Adam Levine on 'The Voice'.

Tori says that whilst she'd love to follow in the footsteps of Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan - the current judges - she would find it challenging having to give feedback to the hopefuls and sending acts home on the show.

She exclusively told BANG Showbiz when asked if it's a role she'd like to try out: ''I haven't really thought about it.

''It would have to be the right timing and stuff with the other things.

''But that could be fun, I might do that if that opportunity came up.

''I think I would have a hard time though, I wouldn't want to be mean to anyone. I might not be a good judge.''

Meanwhile, Tori revealed that her next album will ''reflect'' how ''in love'' she is with husband André Murillo.

The US star - who tied the knot with the basketball player in 2018 - said: ''I think where I am at in life, I am happier, married and in love and I want my music to reflect that.

''I am excited for what I've got coming next.

''A new sound for me that I haven't touched on before.''

The 'Should've Been Me' singer also opened up about how she found her confidence whilst writing her most ''vulnerable'' record, 2019's 'Inspired By True Events'.

She said: ''When I was writing the songs there was a lot of vulnerability and a lot of hurt as well.

''I think as I sing the songs more and more, through the vulnerability I've found confidence, because being vulnerable can be a beautiful thing.''