Tori Kelly says Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato joked with her about doing a collaboration - but she really wants to make it happen.

The trio recently went viral after doing karaoke together at a party at The Saddle Ranch Chop House on the Sunset Strip in West Hollywood last month, to celebrate their manager Scooter Braun's South African wife, Yael, becoming a US citizen.

And the 'Should've Been Us' singer has revealed that she'd jump at the chance to get in the studio with them both.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz:, Tori said: ''I love both of those girls, we kind of joke about it a little bit.

''But I am down to do it - that would be awesome, I'd love it.''

At the bash, Demi and Tori sang the National Anthem, 'Star Spangled-Banner', in what marked the first time the former has publicly performed the song since she wowed the crowds with her rendition before the Super Bowl earlier in February.

Ariana filmed the pair, and later nailed Miley Cyrus' hit 'Party in the USA', which the 'Slide Away' hitmaker approved of.

Miley simply posted on a video of the performance with three red heart emojis.

Justin Bieber was also at his manager's party, and although there are no videos of him singing, he did have a go on one of the rodeo bull rides.

Meanwhile, Tori has said she'd also love to get back into the studio with Ed Sheeran - who co-wrote and featured on her 2015 track 'I Was Made For Loving You' - as she praised him for being ''the most real guy in the music industry''.

She said: ''Yeah, I would love to work to him again.

''He is one of the coolest and most real people that I've met in the music industry.

''Whenever I am with him, I forget that he's about to walk out on stage and perform in front of millions of people.

''He makes you forget.

''It's really refreshing to see the fame and everything that comes with it hasn't changed him.

''I would be down to work with him again.''

Tori brings the 'Inspired By True Events Tour' to the UK this month.

Catch Tori on the following dates:

March 12, Glasgow, UK, SWG3

March 13, Birmingham, UK, Institute

March 15, Manchester, UK, O2 Ritz Manchester

March 16, London, UK, The Roundhouse