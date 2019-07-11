Tori Kelly's upcoming album is her ''most vulnerable album to date''.

The 26-year-old singer is set to release her record, 'Inspired by True Events', next month, and has said the album includes some ''really personal songs'' that explore her life over the last couple of years.

She said: ''It's definitely my most vulnerable album to date. It's called Inspired by True Events, and I'm just kind of opening up about the last couple years [and] some of the things that have gone down in my personal life. It's just really, really personal songs. I poured my whole heart into it and I'm excited for people to hear.''

Tori endured the passing of her grandfather and the break-up of her parents recently, and says the record ''goes pretty deep'' as she drew on the painful events for inspiration.

But the 'Change Your Mind' singer also got the chance to reflect on her marriage to Andre Murillo, whom she married in 2018.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight' at the 2019 ESPY Awards on Wednesday (10.07.19), she said: ''[It] goes pretty deep. A lot of it is centred around family. My grandpa passed away recently. My parents actually split up recently. A happier note, I got married recently. So there's these kind of emotions that were swirling around in my head and in my heart, and I didn't know what else to do with that other than to put that into my music, so that's kind of how this album came to be.''

'Inspired by True Events' is set to be released on August 9.