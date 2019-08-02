Tori Kelly had to pick up her Grammy Awards from a pharmacy.

The 26-year-old Gospel singer won two Grammys at this year's ceremony - Best Gospel Album for 'Hiding Place' and Best Gospel Song for 'Never Alone' - and revealed that she missed her awards delivery and had to pick them up at a Walgreens chemist.

In an exclusive interview with BANG Showbiz, Tori said: ''It kind of takes a while for them to be delivered. I missed the delivery, so they had to drop them off at a Walgreens which is like a Boots out here. There's a FedEx drop off location thing.

''We filmed the whole thing, me walking into Walgreens. They didn't know what was in the box so I was just like 'Hi, I'm just here for two packages.' It was pretty surreal.''

Tori admitted she was shocked to win two awards at the Grammys this year and it didn't feel real until months later.

She said: ''When I got home from the Grammys, I was still in disbelief. I was probably in disbelief all the way until I received them, which is months later.''

However, Tori still can't believe a clip of her rolling her eyes at the 2016 Grammy Awards became a viral meme.

The artist said: ''That was a total misunderstanding. I still can't believe that happened. I was honestly just so tired that day, and it was just after they announced my category.

''The whole day it all hit me and I was just sitting there, I had no idea the camera was on me. I was literally just so tired, it had nothing to do with everything else.''

Meanwhile, Tori has been completing a mini-tour to promote the release of her new album 'Inspired By True Events', which is her most vulnerable one yet as she shares all her positive and negative experiences with her fans.

She said: ''There was a week where we come out here to London, we had 'Change Your Mind', 'Sorry Would Go A Long Way' and 'Before The Dawn' all in one week... Even though some of those things were uncomfortable it was like 'I have to say these things' there's no way I can run from it and put out a different kind of album.

''It wouldn't be honest it wouldn't be what I was going through. It felt like with this chapter of my life, or the chapter I was in during that season it was the right time.''

Tori's new album 'Inspired By True Events' will be released on August 9th.