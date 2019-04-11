Topher Grace will reportedly star in the upcoming comedy 'Irresistible' with Jon Stewart at the helm of the satire.
Topher Grace has joined political satire 'Irresistible'.
The 40-year-old actor will reportedly co-star in the upcoming comedy with Jon Stewart at the helm of the satire, which is based on his own original idea, however, the 'That 70s Show' star's character is being kept under wraps.
Steve Carell, Rose Byrne, Chris Cooper and Mackenzie Davis will also star with the 'Office' star playing a Democratic political consultant who helps a retired ex-Marine colonel, played by Chris, run for mayor in a small Wisconsin town while the 'Bridesmaids' star will portray Steve's Republican counterpart while Mackenzie will play the daughter of Chris' character.
The former 'Daily Show' host will also produce the project, alongside Brad Pitt's Plan B Entertainment.
Sources had previously revealed last year that financiers and distributors were yet to come on board, however, Focus Features is now interested in backing the film, and filming could be underway as early as this spring.
Topher recently portrayed white supremacist leader David Duke in Spike Lee's 'BlacKkKlansman' - which followed the first African-American detective to serve in the Colorado Springs Police Department, Ron Stallworth (John David Washington), as he sets out on a dangerous mission to infiltrate and expose white supremacist organisation the Ku Klux Klan.
Steve recently starred alongside Timothee Chalamet in 'Beautiful Boy' which followed a Steve's character as he helped his son through his battle with drug addiction.
Meanwhile, Rose recently starred alongside Mark Wahlberg in new comedy 'Instant Family', about a couple who find themselves in over their heads when they foster three children and in 2020 will star in upcoming comedy 'Limited Partners' which follows two entrepreneurs who receive a huge buyout offer for the company they built.
