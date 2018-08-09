Topher Grace says Tom Hardy is the ''perfect'' choice to play Venom.

Topher played Eddie Brock and his titular alter ego in Sam Raimi's 'Spider-Man 3' and is thrilled that Tom, 40, has taken over the role for the Sony Pictures movie based on the Marvel Comics' character.

Speaking to Inverse, Topher said: ''To me - I truly mean this - I think Tom is the guy to play that role. I'm thrilled to watch it as a fan. I really mean that. I think he's just the best dude. He's proven he can do comic-book villains amazing.''

Topher's version of Venom differed from the comics but he says he understands director Raimi's vision.

He said: ''I understand Sam [Raimi]'s interpretation, which was to do a dark version of Tobey [Maguire]'s character Spider-Man.

''I was thrilled because I was such a fan of the character, but I was aware of how it was different from what I had grown up reading. I thought it was cool, but I'm really excited to see [Hardy's version]. That's the character I grew up with.''

'Venom' follows the story of the traditional 'Spider-Man' villain, who is the first character to become the alien symbiote in the comic books.

Tom was cast as the lead role in May last year, followed by the addition of Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed and Jenny Slater.

'Venom' marks the first time a Spider-Man villain will be getting their own standalone movie.

The symbiote, created by David Michelinie and artists Todd McFarlane and Mick Zeck, was first introduced in the comic books back in 1988 and has appeared in other Marvel Comics including Iron Man, Deadpool and the Hulk.

'Venom' has been slated for an October release date.