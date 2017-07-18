Topher Grace and Ashley Hinshaw are reportedly expecting their first child.

The 'Interstellar' actor and the 'True Blood' actress were spotted enjoying a bite to eat at Sweet Butter Kitchen in Sherman Oaks, California on Saturday (15.07.17), and the 28-year-old beauty was sporting a baby bump in her striped bodycon dress, E! News reports.

Representatives for both stars are yet to respond to the news.

The happy news comes just over a year after Topher and Ashley got married.

The couple - who got engaged in January 2015 after a year of dating - tied the knot in a romantic ceremony at a luxurious estate in Montecito, California, in May 2016 in front of close friends and family.

It was previously revealed the 'Arrangement' actress was stunned when Topher, 37, popped the question.

A source previously said: ''She was totally in shock and so happy.''

The 'Chicago Med' star first showed off her stunning

diamond engagement ring at the Art of Elysium's Heaven Gala days after the 'War Machine' star popped the question and the happy couple couldn't keep the news to themselves.

An onlooker said at the time the couple's friends were very excited by the news, with one pal shouting: ''Topher's engaged!''

Another friend asked to see Ashley's ring and told her new fiance he ''did good'' with his selection.

While the low-key couple are both regular users of the photo-sharing website, they don't have any pictures together on their accounts and are not often seen in public together.

Topher is set to have a full on year ahead with roles in TV series 'Workaholics' and movies 'War Machine', Mississippi Requiem' and 'Under the Silver Lake' all hitting screens in 2017.

Ashley is currently starring in two TV shows, 'The Arrangement' and 'Chicago Med'.