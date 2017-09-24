'I, Tonya' has been given a December release date.

The biopic - which is based on the life of disgraced Olympic figure skater Tonya Harding and stars Margot Robbie in the titular role - will hit cinema screens on December 8 according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The publication reports that the decision to release the movie in December came as it would mean the feature will qualify for next year's award season, after receiving acclaim when it premiered earlier this month at Toronto International Film Festival.

'I, Tonya' follows the story of Tonya Harding, who pleaded guilty to hindering the prosecution following an attack on her rival Nancy Kerrigan in 1994, and Australian actress Margot admitted she didn't know the story was true when she took on the role.

Margot - who also worked as a producer on the feature - said: ''I didn't realise it was a true story.

''I thought it was complete fiction, just a wacky story. And then I found out it was all true and I was even more fascinated.''

Meanwhile, 27-year-old Margot recently revealed she got carried away during filming and ended up punching her co-star Sebastian Stan in the head.

The blonde beauty admitted the fight scene became so intense, it was ultimately cut it from the finished movie.

Sat alongside her co-star, Margot said: ''Craig kind of on the day was like, 'Just do whatever in the moment,' and we got so carried away that I genuinely forgot that we were on a film set and that I wasn't Tonya and that he wasn't Jeff Gillooly.

''We got into, like a brawl. He slams my hand into the door. And I ended up storming off down the street, which was, like, the end of set, so I was just on the road in the real world.

''And [Stan was] coming after me, screaming, 'Where are you going?' I think you even said, 'Margot,' and I said, 'I'm going to the hospital because you broke my hand!' And I was so caught up in it and I think I punched you in the side of the head!

''That ended up being my favourite scene because I forgot that I was acting, and nothing makes more exhilarated when I genuinely forget where I am.''