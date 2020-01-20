'Parasite' was the surprise winner of the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture on Sunday (19.01.20).

The South Korean comedy thriller made history as the first foreign language film to ever win the honour - which is seen as a reliable indicator for the Best Picture Oscar winner - as it beat off competition from 'Bombshell', 'The Irishman', 'Jojo Rabbit' and 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'.

Elsewhere at the ceremony, other full cast honours went to 'The Crown' for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, while the comedy equivalent went to 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel', much to the shock of its stars.

Speaking on stage at Los Angeles' Shrine Auditorium, Alex Borstein admitted: ''I voted for 'Fleabag'. This is really weird. This makes no sense...'Fleabag' is brilliant.''

'...Mrs Maisel' also scored a win for Tony Shalhoub in the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series category, but Alex and Rachel Brosnahan were among those who missed out on the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series honour, which went to 'Fleabag's Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Joaquin Phoenix won Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for 'Joker' and used his acceptance speech to sing the praises of his fellow nominees in the category, before acknowledging another star who had played the Joker, his ''favourite actor'', the late Heath Ledger.

He said: ''I'm standing here on the shoulders of my favourite actor, Heath Ledger, so thank you and goodnight.''

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role went to 'Judy' star Renee Zellweger, who dedicated the honour to the late Judy Garland.

The supporting actor and actress accolades went to 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' star Brad Pitt and 'Marriage Story's Laura Dern respectively.

'Fosse/Verdon' had a double win, with Sam Rockwell and Michelle Williams taking home the male and female actor prizes in the Outstanding Performance in a Miniseries or Television Movie categories.

Both stars used their acceptance speeches to praise one another.

Elsewhere, Leonardo DiCaprio honoured Robert De Niro with a lifetime achievement award, and as well as praising the acting community, the 'Irishman' star also bemoaned the current ''dire'' political climate.

He added: ''There's right and there's wrong, there's common sense and there's abuse of power. As a citizen, I have the right to voice my opinion... That's all I'm going to say about that tonight.''

Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards 2020 full list of winners:

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture:

'Parasite'

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role:

Renee Zellweger - 'Judy'

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role:

Joaquin Phoenix - 'Joker'

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role:

Laura Dern - 'Marriage Story'

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role:

Brad Pitt - 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture:

'Avengers: Endgame'

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series:

'The Crown'

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series:

'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series:

Jennifer Aniston - 'The Morning Show'

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series:

Peter Dinklage - Game of Thrones

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series:

Phoebe Waller-Bridge - 'Fleabag'

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series:

Tony Shalhoub - 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie:

Michelle Williams - 'Fosse/Verdon'

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie:

Sam Rockwell - 'Fosse/Verdon'

Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series:

'Game of Thrones'

Lifetime Achievement award:

Robert De Niro