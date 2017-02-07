Tony Iommi says Black Sabbath haven't ruled out the possibility of recording new music despite finishing their final tour.

The 'Paranoid' hitmakers have not long wrapped their 'The End' tour with their last-ever hometown show in Birmingham, which saw the iconic heavy metal group perform on Saturday night (02.05.17) with a two-hour concert at the NEC Arena, and the 68-year-old lead guitarist says they may even do the odd gig in the future.

Speaking on Planet Rock radio, he said: ''I'm going to miss playing on stage because that has been my whole life, the band and playing on stage. I like [playing on stage] and I'm sure it's not going to end like that; I'm sure we might do a one-off show somewhere.

''It's just the touring for me - It's time to stop roaming the world and be at home for a bit ... I'm still going to write and put stuff out.''

Quizzed on whether they've decided there won't be a follow-up to 2013's '13' LP, Iommi said: ''No, I don't think we've ruled anything out apart from me not wanting to tour anymore on that scale, but who knows, we may do something. We haven't spoken about it.

''That's another thing - we haven't talked about anything, really, that's to do with what's going to happen afterwards.

''But I'm sure something can happen somewhere.''

Iommi made the decision to give up travelling on the road with the band - also comprised of frontman Ozzy Osbourne and bassist Geezer Butler - after being diagnosed with lymphoma cancer in 2013.

The guitar hero says he is looking forward to spending some time at home and plans on writing and recording music still and he has some other ''exciting'' projects in the pipeline.

He said: ''It's nice to take some time off and really think about it.

''I've been offered quite a lot of stuff at the moment, It's quite exciting. There are lots of different things coming in, things I would never have thought, to be honest. It's all there and needs some thought. I don't want to rush into anything.

''Thing is, when you're touring, you've got to go out for six, eight, 12 months or whatever and you've got a schedule that you have to do. Now ... If I want to do some TV for a month, I can do that.''