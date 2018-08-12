Tony Hadley's departure from Spandau Ballet was ''difficult'' for his marriage.

The 58-year-old singer left the group - which also features Gary Kemp, Martin Kemp, Steve Norman and John Keeble - last July because they reportedly weren't keen on him doing solo work in between their group projects, and he's admitted he and Alison Evers have found the impact of his decision tough, but they'll always stick together.

He said: ''Relationships are never easy. There is a degree of compromise but you've got to have fun together.

''My resigning from the band has been difficult for both of us, but you stick together, love and support each other.''

Tony - who has children Zara, 11, and Genevieve, six, with Alison, and adult kids Thomas, Toni and Mackenzie from his first marriage - is embracing life as a solo artist again, though he admits it was a bit scary at first.

He said: ''I love it. It was scary but you get used to making your own decisions. I was solo for 20 years when the band first ended but people forget that.''

The 'Gold' hitmaker has insisted he was forced out of the group and he channelled his anger at their rift into his solo single 'What Am I?'.

He admitted to OK! magazine: ''It was a little bit autobiographical. I put all my thoughts on paper and my co-writer said, 'I detect anger in there. We're going to have to pull back from that a little bit.' The song is about being your own person no matter who you are. People are judgemental but you've got to hold your head high and be dignified.''

The band split in 1990 due to a row over royalties, but eventually put their differences aside in 2009 for a reunion tour and the album 'Once More'.

They came together again in 2015 for another tour before Tony walked away.

Tony still insists that he was in the ''right'' in the court battle, in which he, John and Steve claimed they were entitled to hundreds of thousands of the songwriting royalties songwriter Gary receives.

However, he accepts that even if he was still in the band, it could never be the same - even if they put water under the bridge.

He said previously: ''It could never ever be the same. That's impossible. But you learn to get along, and put the past and the angst behind you.''