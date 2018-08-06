Tony Hadley feels like he was ''forced'' into quitting Spandau Ballet last year.

The 58-year-old former frontman walked out on his band mates - Gary Kemp, Martin Kemp, Steve Norman and John Keeble - over a year ago because they weren't keen on him doing solo work in between their group projects, but he has admitted he was made to feel he had no choice but to leave because they didn't like his way of thinking.

Speaking to OK! magazine, he said: ''They can sugar-coat it as much as they like, but they know exactly why I left the band. I was forced into a no-win situation. I thought we'd go off and do solo work and I'd release my album, then we'd get back together again. That was the way I always planned it; they didn't see it like that.''

The 'Through the Barricades' singer previously claimed that his strained relationship with Gary also played a role in his exit due to their conflicting views on politics.

He said: ''If ever there was a rub between two people in Spandau, it was between the two of us. It's just two big personalities in a small space. Politically we've never really seen eye to eye, so that's an element of it.''

The 'Gold' hitmakers split in 1990 due to a row over royalties, but eventually put their differences aside in 2009 for a reunion tour and the album 'Once More'.

They came together again in 2015 for another tour before Tony walked away.

Tony still insists that he was in the ''right'' in the court battle, in which he, John and Steve claimed they were entitled to hundreds of thousands of the songwriting royalties songwriter Gary receives.

However, he accepts that even if he was still in the band, it could never be the same - even if they put water under the bridge.

He said previously: ''It could never ever be the same. That's impossible. But you learn to get along, and put the past and the angst behind you.''

