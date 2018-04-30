Tony Hadley addresses his departure from Spandau Ballet on a song on his first solo album in 10 years.

The 57-year-old star announced last summer he was leaving the 'Gold' group, and he has now unveiled the LP 'Talking To The Moon', which features the ''deeply personal'' track 'What Am I?' - co-written with former The Truth rocker Mick Lister - about his decision to quit last July.

Commenting on the song, he said: ''This is a really heartfelt lyric about being true to yourself.

''Be the person you want to be and follow your own dreams. Do it with dignity and hold your head up high.''

Speaking about the title of the album, Tony said: ''Haven't we all, at some point in our lives, gazed up into the night sky, stared at the moon and the stars, and wondered what it was all about? Maybe talked to the moon and asked for a little help, maybe looked for answers, or just been amazed at its beauty?''

The record, comprised of 11 tracks, sees Tony team up with talented songwriters, including fellow 80s stars Peter Cox and Richard Drummie of Go West, who contributed to 'Skin Deep'.

The first single 'Tonight Belongs To Us' and 'How I Feel About You' were both written by Toby Gad, famous for John Legend's 'All Of Me' and Beyonce's 'If I Was A Boy'.

Speaking in January, Tony admitted he's enjoying not having to consult anyone else before making decisions, now he's a solo artist.

He told BANG Showbiz: ''I've been solo for a lot longer than I was ever in Spandau Ballet for. We had a good jolly around the world on the last tour. I am back on my own and it's all good.

''The great thing about being solo is the freedom in terms of the choice of song and writing.

''Although I talked to all of the band and consulted them on everything, ultimately it is my decision [now] and I kind of like that.''

The remaining members - Gary Kemp, Martin Kemp, Steve Norman and John Keeble - are planning to carry on without the singer and will be replacing him with a new frontman.

Sax player Steve admitted that, although the 'True' singer's departure was ''frustrating'' for the rest of the band, they are treating it as a ''new chapter'' for them.

Spandau Ballet originally formed in 1979 and became one of the 80s biggest bands enjoying a string of his such as 'Instinction', 'True' and 'Gold'.

They acrimoniously split in 1990 due to a row over royalties but eventually put their differences aside in 2009 for a huge reunion tour and new album 'Once More', which contained two fresh tracks and eleven re-recordings from their back catalogue.

They came together again in 2015 for another tour before Tony walked away.