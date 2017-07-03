Tony Hadley has quit Spandau Ballet ''due to circumstances beyond [his] control''.

The 57-year-old singer - who formed the band in 1976 with bandmates Gary and Martin Kemp, Steve Norman and John Keeble - took to Twitter on Monday (03.07.17) to announce his departure from the group, leaving fans with lots of questions as he failed to explain directly why he has left.

He wrote: ''I am no longer a member of the band Spandau Ballet & will not be performing with the band in the future. (sic)''

Tony also shared a note, which read: ''Due to circumstances beyond my control, it is with deep regret that I am required to state that I am no long a member of the band Spandau Ballet, and as such I will not be performing with this band in the near future. (sic)''

His exit from the band comes after he admitted he feels it is ''best'' if the group, who had hits with the songs 'Gold', 'True' and 'Through the Barricades', don't reunite especially as they all have their own separate projects now.

He previously told BANG Showbiz: ''We are off doing our own things now and I can't see, certainly not for the foreseeable future, Spandau getting back together again. We have done a massive tour and I think it's best left.''

The group reunited in 2015 for a world tour and have split up on-and-off over their career spanning more than three decades.

Tony was the lead vocalist throughout the 80s, but his relationships with his bandmates hadn't always been plain sailing.

In 1999, Tony, drummer John and sax player Steve, all aged 57, were embroiled in a lawsuit over royalties with chief songwriter Gary, but they failed to sue him.