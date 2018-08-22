Spandau Ballet's new singer makes the band feel younger.

The 80s pop band have replaced Tony Hadley, 57, with West-End performer Ross Williams, 30 after the group's original singer announced he would be quitting last year.

Now, the band - Gary Kemp, Steve Norman, Martin Kemp and John Keeble - have admitted performing with their new man brings more energy to their performance.

Speaking on 'This Morning', Martin said: ''When we did that show which was at the sub terrarium club in London, it didn't feel so different.

''I'm still standing next to these guys and the sound is still the same and Ross brings it a lot of energy and going back to the age thing I don't think he makes us look older. I think he makes us feel younger.''

Martin found the singer when the pair met performing 'Million Dollar Quartet' last year, and the 'Gold' hitmaker knew he wanted Ross to join the band straight away.

He said: ''I remember in sound checks and we were standing round a piano and Ross would sing bridge over troubled water and it was the most incredible thing I've ever heard.''

The band will be performing at the Hammersmith Apollo in October, and they are excited to play the iconic venue.

He said: ''We've been there as a kid and saw bands and saw Bowie retire there ...we're looking forward to that because we've never played at that venue.

''We're looking forward to it and we're looking forward to the next chapter, I've gotta say it's great playing with Ross, he's got one of the most incredible voices I've ever heard.''

Although the group are excited to perform with their new member, there is still a place in their hearts for Tony.

Martin explained: ''We will always love Tony we've grown up with each other, I wish him well whatever he does.

''But he wanted to stop and we wanted to carry on so what do you do, I loved being in this band I loved spending time with these guys and this is the only opportunity I get to do it, so for me carrying on was a no brainier.''