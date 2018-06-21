LucasFilm have put their 'Star Wars Story' spin-offs on hold.

The studio have decided to put their focus on 'Star Wars: Episode IX' and what the next trilogy of films will be after the current crop are completed, Collider reports.

Sources told the website that though a previously-rumoured Obi-Wan Kenobi origins movie was in active development, those working in the film are no longer involved, and it's not clear if 'Logan' filmmaker James Mangold's talks to write and direct a Boba Fett movie will continue.

The news comes after 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' fell short of expectations on its release last month, taking $84.4 million on opening weekend and $192.8 million in four weeks, considerably less than the other 'Star Wars Story' spin-off, 'Rogue One', which opened to $155 million and had grossed $424 million domestic by its fourth week of release.

The two films were also hit with problems, with Tony Gilroy overseeing extensive reshoots on 'Rogue One' that reworked the third act, and 'Solo' losing directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller during production, with Ron Howard coming in to rework the film.

When Gareth Edwards was hired to work on 'Rogue One', Josh Trank was brought in to develop a Boba Fett movie but was subsequently removed from the project.

But there will still be a lot of new movies to keep fans happy as in addition to 'Episode XI', Lucasfilm have announced development on a new 'Star Wars' trilogy focusing on new characters from 'The Last Jedi' writer/director Rian Johnson, as well as a new series of films being written by 'Game of Thrones' showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.

LucasFilm haven't yet commented on the report.