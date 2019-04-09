Toni Garrn has joined the cast of 'Warning'.

The 26-year-old model-turned-actress is set to appear in the upcoming sci-fi thriller alongside 'Mission Impossible' star Annabel Mullion and 'Bleak House' actor Richard Pettyfer and the movie will follow a variety of storylines set in a future Earth which collide in interweaving short stories.

The trio join previously announced cast members Kylie Bunbury, Alice Eve, Rupert Everett, Thomas Jane, Tomasz Kot, Charlotte Le Bon, Garance Marillier, Alex Pettyfer, Benedict Samuel, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and Annabelle Wallis.

Agata Alexander will make her directorial debut with the picture which is based her original screenplay while Rob Michaelson and Jason Kaye are on board to produce with Cybill Lui of Anova Pictures and filming is currently underway in Poland.

German model Toni made her film debut in 2014's 'Under the Bed' which follows a woman trying to get over a break-up who unwittingly befriends a stalker on social media who takes up residence in her home.

Leonardo Dicaprio produced through his Appian Way banner along with Jennifer Killoran, Shawn Papazian, Mike Weber and Ted Field and Toni has since starred in 2017's 'Oscar Pistorius: Blade Runner Killer', 2018's 'Head Full of Honey' and 2019's 'Berlin, I Love You'.

In 2016, the Victoria's Secret beauty co-wrote, produced and acted in a short film 'The Shift' directed by Italian photographer and director Mayk Azzato.

Azzato previously said of the film: ''I wanted to go with this kind-Project together with Toni Garrn who has co-written content intensively on the script in a different direction.''