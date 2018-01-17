Toni Garrn thinks her social media following means she has a ''responsibility'' to do good in the world.

The German model - who has over 1 million followers on Instagram - uses her position to help empower disadvantaged girls through her Toni Garrn Foundation and she thinks its important to take advantage of her popularity to raise awareness of causes that matter to her.

She told Elle Australia: ''I think everyone who has a following, no matter what it is, if it's a bigger following, I do feel like people have a bigger responsibility to try and do some good in the world. There are so many issues, there's so much poverty, and so much money that needs to be spent in the right corners of the world...

''If you have a huge following, you should be sharing a little bit about reality. And reality is not just about lip gloss for me.''

Toni's popular Super Model Flea Market was originally conceived when she realised, thanks to Instagram, that she and her fashion friends could raise money for charity by selling the clothes they'd got through their work.

She said: ''I think Instagram made me more aware that there's actually people that care about what we do, and that we have fans. So that kind of showed me that maybe the people that follow me every day, and are commenting on my pictures, would want to wear the dress I've worn. So that's kind of how it all came together.''

The sale is now in its fourth year, and last November, the 25-year-old model stepped up the event, partnering with Vestiaire Collective on an online shop and pop-ups in London, Berlin and Paris, to huge success.

She said: ''Before that I did two years in New York just by myself, with the help of my agents and friends and asking favours from everyone. This time it was great - we always raised twice as much as usual.''