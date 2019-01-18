Toni Collette is set to star alongside Anna Kendrick in the sci-fi thriller 'Stowaway'.

The 46-year-old actress will play the commander of a spaceship, with Anna starring as a medical researcher in the Joe Penna-directed film.

'Stowaway' is based on script written by Joe and Ryan Morrison, whose story revolves around a mission headed to Mars that's thrown off course by severe damage caused to the spaceship.

Joe and Ryan - who were the driving forces behind the survival movie 'Arctic', which premiered at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival - are also poised to executive produce the movie.

Toni recently appeared in the horror thriller 'Hereditary' and is also set to star in Netflix's 'Velvet Buzzsaw' with Jake Gyllenhaal and Renee Russo.

But the actress recently insisted she's now ''too old'' to star in a 'Muriel's Wedding' sequel.

Asked whether there would be a 'Muriel's Wedding' sequel, Toni - who starred as Muriel Heslop in the 1994 comedy-drama movie - explained: ''I can't imagine what that would be?

''They made a musical about it which is about to tour Australia. I was a little dubious and a little concerned about it - it blew my mind. It was so good. I really hope it comes to the West End. It's absolutely brilliant.

''It could be a film version of the musical. I'm too old [to reprise my role]. I could maybe play the mum.''