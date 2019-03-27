Toni Collette is joining the cast of Netflix film 'I'm Thinking of Ending Things'.

The 46-year-old actress has been added to the cast of Charlie Kaufman's latest psychological thriller based on Iain Reid's 2016 novel of the same name alongside Jessie Buckley and David Thewlis.

Reid's debut novel centres on Jake and his unnamed girlfriend who takes him to meet her parents on a remote farm although she is thinking of ending their relationship.

During a pit stop on their way home, Jake's girlfriend wanders off and finds herself in Jake's old high school and the night quickly descend into an evening of nightmarish terror.

Although Toni and David's characters have not yet been cast, it is thought they will play Jake's parents and Jessie is set to play Jake's girlfriend, while Jesse Plemons is set to play Jake.

Kaufman and Jesse have been attached to the project since the start of its development and the picture originally cast Brie Larson in the leading role, however, it is suspected due to promoting 'Captain Marvel' and 'Avengers: Endgame' her schedule was not suitable for filming.

Toni is fast becoming a modern day of fear inducing film with critically acclaimed roles in 'Hereditary', 'Krampus' and the upcoming 'Velvet Buzzsaw'.

The 'Sixth Sense' actress was also recently cast alongside Damian Lewis in 'Dream Horse'.

Toni will take on the role of Jan Vokes, a working men's club barmaid who recruits her reluctant husband, Brian, and a local accountant named Howard Davies - who will be portrayed by the 'Billions' actor - to help put together a syndicate of locals to breed a foal, which they name Dream Alliance and who goes on to become a successful racehorse.

Toni is also set to star alongside Anna Kendrick in the sci-fi thriller 'Stowaway' and will play the commander of a spaceship, with Anna starring as a medical researcher in the Joe Penna-directed film.