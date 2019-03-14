Toni Collette and Damian Lewis will take the lead roles in true life drama 'Dream Horse'.
Toni Collette and Damian Lewis are to lead the cast in 'Dream Horse'.
The 'Little Miss Sunshine' actress will take on the role of Jan Vokes, a working men's club barmaid who recruits her reluctant husband, Brian, and a local accountant named Howard Davies - who will be portrayed by the 'Billions' actor - to help put together a syndicate of locals to breed a foal, which they name Dream Alliance and who goes on to become a successful racehorse.
Neil McKay has written the script for the movie while 'American Animals' Katherine Butler and 'The Selfish Giant's Tracy O'Riordan will produce.
Euros Lyn has signed up to direct the true story, which was previously told in documentary 'Dark Horse' and is thrilled to have landed Toni and Damian for the movie.
He said: ''I grew up in the Welsh valleys where everyone knows this story - it's a local legend. The moment I read Neil's brilliant script I knew I had to direct this funny and moving film. Casting Toni Collette as Jan Vokes, our extraordinary heroine and Damian Lewis as Howard Davies, her intriguingly conflicted accomplice is my own dream come true.
''They're the perfect actors to tell this true story of how against all the odds, an ordinary woman inspires her community to go on the ride of a lifetime and rediscover a sense of hope.''
Producer Katherine added: ''I fell in love with this story when I first heard about Louise Osmond's documentary - and when I met the real people involved, I was hugely inspired by both their steely determination and their joyous outlook on life.
''Our brilliant writer Neil McKay spent hours with many of the people whose story this is to craft an exciting, moving and often hilarious script.
''And Euros Lyn's immediate and passionate response to the script completely convinced us that he was born to direct this film.
''We couldn't be more thrilled with our dream casting of Toni Collette and Damian Lewis, and together with the support of all our financiers, the local welsh cast and crew and the horse racing community, we are off to the races!''
With the Jonas Brothers, Westlife and Backstreet Boys getting back together recently, we should hardly be surprised that New Kids on the Block are...
Our all-time favourite Prodigy songs from their entire back catalogue.
In memory of Keith Flint, we look over at some of his iconic moments caught on camera.
If there was ever a reason for you to try something fresh and new then Poppy Ackroyd is surely it.
The New Zealand musician is a big fan of the Emerald Isle.
An exclusive interview with ambient folk artist Runah.
Are they in love or just incredible actors?
Pablo Honey was released on this day (February 22) in 1993.
By injecting a steady sense of fun, this slick but mindless action thriller both holds...
Alice Racine (Noomi Rapace) is a CIA interrogator who gets embroiled in a terrorist plot...
It's been 15 years since Vin Diesel walked away from his XXX role, killing off...
First-time filmmaker Daniel Ragussis takes an unusual approach to this thriller. Since it's based on...
Xander Cage has led quite a life, he's been an extreme sports celebrity with his...
Blinky Bill has always considered himself an explorer, the kind of Koala that's willing to...
Nate Foster is a young FBI agent who's selected to go undercover and infiltrate a...
Based on ancient mythology, this Christmas horror movie has a gleefully nasty attitude that makes...
This may be a drama about breast cancer, but it's astutely written and played with...
Milly has rather a modest life as a community gardener, living on a boat in...
Even the lighter moments in this dark Irish drama are tinged with sadness, including a...
A triumph on a variety of levels, this staggeringly detailed stop-motion animation has a wonderfully...
With an approach so saccharine that it makes Eat Pray Love look like an edgy...