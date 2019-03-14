Toni Collette and Damian Lewis are to lead the cast in 'Dream Horse'.

The 'Little Miss Sunshine' actress will take on the role of Jan Vokes, a working men's club barmaid who recruits her reluctant husband, Brian, and a local accountant named Howard Davies - who will be portrayed by the 'Billions' actor - to help put together a syndicate of locals to breed a foal, which they name Dream Alliance and who goes on to become a successful racehorse.

Neil McKay has written the script for the movie while 'American Animals' Katherine Butler and 'The Selfish Giant's Tracy O'Riordan will produce.

Euros Lyn has signed up to direct the true story, which was previously told in documentary 'Dark Horse' and is thrilled to have landed Toni and Damian for the movie.

He said: ''I grew up in the Welsh valleys where everyone knows this story - it's a local legend. The moment I read Neil's brilliant script I knew I had to direct this funny and moving film. Casting Toni Collette as Jan Vokes, our extraordinary heroine and Damian Lewis as Howard Davies, her intriguingly conflicted accomplice is my own dream come true.

''They're the perfect actors to tell this true story of how against all the odds, an ordinary woman inspires her community to go on the ride of a lifetime and rediscover a sense of hope.''

Producer Katherine added: ''I fell in love with this story when I first heard about Louise Osmond's documentary - and when I met the real people involved, I was hugely inspired by both their steely determination and their joyous outlook on life.

''Our brilliant writer Neil McKay spent hours with many of the people whose story this is to craft an exciting, moving and often hilarious script.

''And Euros Lyn's immediate and passionate response to the script completely convinced us that he was born to direct this film.

''We couldn't be more thrilled with our dream casting of Toni Collette and Damian Lewis, and together with the support of all our financiers, the local welsh cast and crew and the horse racing community, we are off to the races!''