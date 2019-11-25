Toni Braxton stole the show at Sunday's (24.11.19) American Music Awards with her first performance at the bash in 25 years.

The 52-year-old R&B singer - who last performed at the ceremony in 2001 - took the star-studded audience at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on a trip down memory lane, as she belted out her 1996 hit 'Un-Break My Heart'.

Toni looked angelic in a silvery sheer gown - which was not so dissimilar from the dress she wore to the ceremony in 1994 - and was surrounded by violinists in white suits, as a wintry scene was displayed as the backdrop.

After the show, Toni took to Twitter to admit it felt ''good to be home''.

Elsewhere, Lizzo made her debut at the AMAs in style.

The 'Juice' hitmaker was introduced on stage by US TV personality and model Tyra Banks, who hailed the 31-year-old star for her ''uniqueness''.

She said: ''My passion has always been to show beauty in all its uniqueness.

''Beauty is not one-dimensional.

''Beauty is the land of 'and.'

''It is cool and crazy and thick and unexpected and authentic.

''And our next performer, turns out she is a hundred percent that boss we are all obsessed with!''

Lizzo - who rocked a red ruffle gown - then showed off her full range with her performance of heartbreak ballad 'Jerome', which saw the room light up with smartphones.

Billie Eilish also made her debut with a show-stopping performance of 'All the Good Girls Go to Hell' introduced by Tyler, the Creator.

The evening also saw performances from several female artists, including Taylor Swift, Camila Cabello, Dua Lipa, Kesha and Selena Gomez.

The latter performed live for the first time in two years, and opened the show with a heartfelt rendition of 'Lose You To Love Me'.

The theatre was transformed into black and white as the brunette beauty stepped out with just her microphone.

Selena then swapped her floor-length black gown for a glittering playsuit, as she transitioned into an energetic dance routine for the upbeat number 'Look At Her Now', which had her pals Taylor Swift and Halsey off their seats and dancing along in the crowd.

Meanwhile, Shania Twain brought the house down with a medley of her greatest hits: 'Still The One', 'Any Man of Mine', 'That Don't Impress Me Much', and 'Man! I Feel Like A Woman.'