Toni Braxton is a germaphobe.

The 50-year-old singer has admitted she takes wet wipes and hand sanitiser with her wherever she leaves home because she lives in constant fear of germs.

She confessed: ''When I travel, I have Wet Ones and Purell because I'm a bit of a germaphobe. Everyone who knows me knows that I always have those on me.''

As well as worrying about germs, Toni also travels with a banana and an apple in her bag, because eating fruit can actually help her to sing better.

Speaking to Us Weekly, the 'He Wasn't Man Enough' hitmaker shared: ''I usually have a banana in my bag.

''My trainer tells me I should be keeping one in there. I also grab an apple before any show. It actually helps calm my throat.''

But when she's on the road, Toni doesn't spend any of her time worrying about make-up.

The American star explained that she likes to go make-up free when she's travelling because it gives her skin a ''break''.

She said: ''I like to wear no make-up when I'm travelling to give my skin a break.

''I have a wrap - it's a turban from Amazon, so I can sleep without having to mess my hair.''

Meanwhile, Toni recently revealed that she wants Drake to perform at her upcoming wedding.

The musician is set to marry rapper Birdman, who owns the Cash Money record label that Drake is signed to, and she would love for him to perform at their bash.

Hinting at a possible appearance from the chart-topping star, Toni said: ''I think Drake is brilliant, I would love him to perform and he's on Cash Money, so we'll see...''