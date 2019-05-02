Toni Braxton is ''heartbroken'' over the death of her niece.

The 'Un-Break My Heart' hitmaker has paid tribute to her ''amazing'' relative Lauren, who passed away on April 29 in Maryland from a heart condition.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote: ''R.I.P to my amazing niece Lauren 'Lo Lo' Braxton ... I'm still in disbelief and so very heartbroken ... Love you ... always auntie 'Te Te.' (sic)''

A 911 call was made on Monday (29.04.19) and when the paramedics arrived, they found Lauren - who is the daughter of Toni's younger brother, Michael Conrad Braxton Jr. - was unresponsive. Lauren was pronounced dead by paramedics soon after.

Trina recently paid tribute to her ''angel'' Lauren too.

She wrote: ''God sent me another angel! Rest in Heaven Lauren 'LoLo' Braxton (sic)''

Whilst Traci told TMZ: ''LoLo was more than my niece, she was my daughter; and I, my son and husband are truly heartbroken over her passing.''

Lauren tragically leaves behind a one-year-old son, who recently celebrated his birthday on April 24. Writing in an Instagram post, she shared at the time: ''Happy 1st Birthday to my Lor Stink!! I love you so much (sic)''