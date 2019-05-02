Toni Braxton is ''heartbroken'' over the death of her niece Lauren, who passed away earlier this week at the age of 24.
Toni Braxton is ''heartbroken'' over the death of her niece.
The 'Un-Break My Heart' hitmaker has paid tribute to her ''amazing'' relative Lauren, who passed away on April 29 in Maryland from a heart condition.
Taking to Instagram, she wrote: ''R.I.P to my amazing niece Lauren 'Lo Lo' Braxton ... I'm still in disbelief and so very heartbroken ... Love you ... always auntie 'Te Te.' (sic)''
A 911 call was made on Monday (29.04.19) and when the paramedics arrived, they found Lauren - who is the daughter of Toni's younger brother, Michael Conrad Braxton Jr. - was unresponsive. Lauren was pronounced dead by paramedics soon after.
Trina recently paid tribute to her ''angel'' Lauren too.
She wrote: ''God sent me another angel! Rest in Heaven Lauren 'LoLo' Braxton (sic)''
Whilst Traci told TMZ: ''LoLo was more than my niece, she was my daughter; and I, my son and husband are truly heartbroken over her passing.''
Lauren tragically leaves behind a one-year-old son, who recently celebrated his birthday on April 24. Writing in an Instagram post, she shared at the time: ''Happy 1st Birthday to my Lor Stink!! I love you so much (sic)''
