Toni Braxton and Birdman have fuelled speculation they have reconciled after he surprised her on stage.

The 49-year-old rapper appears to have unbroken Toni's heart after he rocked up at her Atlanta show on Wednesday night (23.01.19), and 51-year-old singer - who hinted she had ended their engagement three weeks ago - gave him a long embrace before leading him backstage, clutching his hand.

An onlooker told E!: ''In person, it seemed that Toni Braxton and Birdman had definitely reconciled - but it was hard to tell if his appearance at her show was actually a surprise, or if Toni knew he was there ahead of time.

''Toni didn't appear shocked to some members of the audience, because she looked right over in that direction before Birdman walked out.''

It comes after Toni appeared to suggested she and the 'Leather So Soft' hitmaker - who she started dating in May 2016 - had gone their separate ways earlier this month.

She took to Instagram to share a cryptic post to mark the new year, writing: ''Starting a new chapter isn't alway an easy choice ... but ALWAYS choose to be chosen. Cheers to a new year (sic)''

The pair also unfollowed each other on Instagram and deleted their own posts about one another, after confirming their engagement in February last year.

Toni admitted in November the pair had gone through ''a little drama'' about setting a wedding date.

She said: ''We were doing 'Braxton Family Values'. We were going through a little drama. I was like okay, the wedding - it's a good thing to get all the sisters together.

''But I couldn't get us all together. The wedding is not a good reason because it's messing up my relationship a little bit. He's like, 'Come on, Michelle [her middle name], set a date.'''

Birdman had previously described the 'Un-Break My Heart' hitmaker as his ''life''.

He said: ''T, that's my girl, my friend, my family. That's my love, my soldier, my life. She's my everything. She's my life. I love her to death.''

What's more, the 'Money to Blow' star praised Toni's mother Evelyn.

He said: ''For me, it was just hard to accept love from them. I think Miss E, Miss Evelyn, she's an angel. She did a great job with all her girls.

''For me, just growing up in the streets, not having the word love, it was hard for me to accept them loving me and appreciating the love that I brought to the table.''