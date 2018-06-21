Tommy Lee wants his son Brandon to attend his wedding.

The Motley Crue rocker has been locked in a public war of words with the 22-year-old actor - whose mother is Pamela Anderson - in recent days, but he still loves his oldest child and is hoping they can put their differences aside by the time he ties the knot with Brittany Furlan on February 14 2019.

Sources told TMZ that Tommy only resorted to airing his dispute with Brandon - who punched him in March - on social media because his son has blocked his number and email so he had no other way to contact him.

The 55-year-old musician had thought they had put their differences behind them when they agreed not to press charges following their physical fight.

The pair's feud kicked off again on social media on Father's Day (17.06.18) after the musician questioned why he wasn't able to instil good values in Brandon and his 20-year-old brother Dylan in a frank Instagram post, branding his two kids ''assholes''.

Brandon responded by reminding his famous father that he knocked him unconscious back in March the last time they rowed, illustrated with a video showing his dad passed out on the ground wearing just a black T-shirt and underwear, and accusing him of being absent for a lot his kids' upbringing.

The drummer then hit back with a post detailing the thousands of dollars he had allegedly spent on his son.

He wrote: ''Rehab for son: $130,000, Party for son's 21st birthday last year: $40,000, Medical Bills after son knocks his father unconscious and uses 'alcoholism' as scapegoat: $10,000, Son acting like a victim on social media on father's day: Priceless. I'm out [mic] drop! (sic)''